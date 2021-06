Longtime veterans are no strangers to the NFL’s biggest stages. Just ask Tom Brady, who won his latest Super Bowl at 43; or Aaron Rodgers, who at 37 is fresh off of two straight NFC Championship Game appearances. But football is very much a young man’s game, too. That’s why we’re identifying players on their rookie contracts who are key to the success of their respective teams in 2021. Right here, we’re focusing specifically on the NFC West, where the Cardinals, 49ers, Rams and Seahawks will go head to head.