If the Washington Nationals, to a man, could do what they did in their 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Nationals Park, they could turn around their season. If Joe Ross could deliver eight scoreless innings every outing, if Kyle Schwarber could homer twice against every right-handed starter, if Josh Harrison could chip in four hits and Victor Robles could reach base three times and if everyone could just play to his potential every single day . . . well, most major league teams would look much different if they could bottle their best.