All around the world female entrepreneurship is on the rise. There is, however, still a long way to go, as women face challenges in areas like funding and social expectations. In the U.S. alone, there are 12.3 million female-owned businesses — i.e., 40 percent of all American enterprises — and they net $1.8 trillion a year. The flip side is that those businesses employ just 9.4 million people, and account for over half the nation’s sole proprietorships. In fact, women only own 32.59 percent of the businesses that employ four people or more.