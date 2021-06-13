Slaughtering Equipment Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. We look back over the Asian session where equities are on fire today across the region, in contrast to a soft US close on Friday. Friday’s Non-Farm disapointment, and equally confusing price action post-data is discussed, as the Fed taper trade remains alive an well. Energy prices on on the move highe rin Asia, as it never rains on the plain in Spain, but it does in Shanxi Province, China. We chat about Sterling strength thanks to the Bank of England, along with the week ahead which features data and the start of US Q3 earnings season.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO