After the RX, the NX is the second-best-selling Lexus model, so it is very obvious that the company is taking out all the stops for the new model 2022 NX. The second-generation model will surely win the heart of car lovers as this model will appear this fall along with a new design, an outstandingly broader range of powertrain options, a new infomercial system, a new design including a newly attainable plug-in hybrid model, and a new turbo four-cylinder gas engine. This model will surely be liked by the buyers as it has many new and attractive features which will grab the attention of car lovers.