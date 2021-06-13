Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Toyota Reveals New Multimedia System with Virtual Assistant & Google POII

By Lynn Walford
autoconnectedcar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the need for a more personalized and intelligent in-vehicle experience continues to grow and be a driving force behind vehicle selection, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is proud to unveil a new multimedia solution delivering an exceptional in-car user experience. As a result of listening to customers’ requests and...

www.autoconnectedcar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Llc#Navigation System#Smartphone#Toyota Motor Corporation#Ux#Ota#Human Machine Interface#Hmi#Gui#North American#Apple Music#Amazon Music#Virtual#Va
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
News Break
Google
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

A Wearable Virtual Touch System for Cars

In automotive domain, operation of secondary tasks like accessing infotainment system, adjusting air conditioning vents, and side mirrors distract drivers from driving. Though existing modalities like gesture and speech recognition systems facilitate undertaking secondary tasks by reducing duration of eyes off the road, those often require remembering a set of gestures or screen sequences. In this paper, we have proposed two different modalities for drivers to virtually touch the dashboard display using a laser tracker with a mechanical switch and an eye gaze switch. We compared performances of our proposed modalities against conventional touch modality in automotive environment by comparing pointing and selection times of representative secondary task and also analysed effect on driving performance in terms of deviation from lane, average speed, variation in perceived workload and system usability. We did not find significant difference in driving and pointing performance between laser tracking system and existing touchscreen system. Our result also showed that the driving and pointing performance of the virtual touch system with eye gaze switch was significantly better than the same with mechanical switch. We evaluated the efficacy of the proposed virtual touch system with eye gaze switch inside a real car and investigated acceptance of the system by professional drivers using qualitative research. The quantitative and qualitative studies indicated importance of using multimodal system inside car and highlighted several criteria for acceptance of new automotive user interface.
Carsmartechseries.com

Toyota Motor North America Introduces Next-Generation Multimedia System To Deliver Best In-Car User Experience

North America leads development and sets stage for on-going commitment to enhance in-vehicle infotainment experience, directly addressing consumer concerns. As the need for a more personalized and intelligent in-vehicle experience continues to grow and be a driving force behind vehicle selection, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is proud to unveil a new multimedia solution delivering an exceptional in-car user experience.
TechnologyCAR AND DRIVER

Porsche Reveals New Infotainment System, Adds Android Auto

Porsche’s sixth-generation infotainment system now supports Android Auto, along with increased integration of Apple CarPlay. The Track Precision app gets a makeover as well, with increased accuracy for lap times and data thanks to a re-optimized GPS. PCM 6.0 will debut in the 2022 Porsche 911, expected in late 2021...
Technologyautotrader.com

Porsche Techs Up Infotainment With Improved Smartphone Compatibility

Smartphone users will find more connectivity in the latest version of Porsche’s infotainment system. The automaker has (finally) added Android Auto compatibility to its Porsche Communication Management 6.0 software. Additionally, the software update includes wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. Android users will still need to make sure to pack a cable to plug into a vehicle’s USB port, however.
Internetnewpaper24.com

Google reveals SIX secrets and techniques to assist repair your dismal broadband speeds – NEWPAPER24

Google reveals SIX secrets and techniques to assist repair your dismal broadband speeds. In case your broadband speeds are grinding to a halt regularly, then you definately may need to pay attention to some high suggestions from Google. The US search agency has revealed some very helpful recommendation on the way to get the online whizzing round your property somewhat speedier than earlier than. All the guidelines are free to strive, though Google has launched them to coincide with a value reduce to its Wi-Fi boosting devices, which begin from £89.99.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

New Google tool reveals dependencies for open source projects

Google has been working on a new, experimental tool to help developers discover the dependencies of the open source packages/libraries they use and known security vulnerabilities they are currently sporting. Open Source Insights. Open Source Insights is a Google Cloud Platform-hosted tool that’s accessible via a website into which users...
Carsacquiremag.com

Toyota reveals the 300 Series Land Cruiser

It's been more than a decade since the Land Cruiser last received a design update but now Toyota has revealed an all-new model that ditches the gas-guzzling V8 for a twin-turbo V6. The new 300 Series model uses an all-new GA-F platform that helps the SUV drop 440 lbs. Expanding on its off-road capability, the company has improved the Land Cruiser's suspension performance, improved road-holding performance through with E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), a Multi-Terrain Monitor that can display obstacles, and Multi-Terrain Select that can adjust the car's performance on a variety of road surfaces. Power will come from two engine options: a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 with a ten-speed automatic that delivers 415 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque while the twin-turbocharged 3.3L diesel V6 produces 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
TechnologyU.S. Geological Survey

Successful First Virtual COAWST Modeling System Training

The COAWST (Coupled-Ocean-Atmosphere-Wave-Sediment Transport) modeling system is an open-source tool that combines many sophisticated models that each provide earth-system components necessary to investigate the dynamics of coastal storm impacts. Currently, COAWST has 800 registered users from around the world and many more are eager to get started. The USGS Woods...
Economystockmarketpioneer.com

UserLeap raises $38M to track customer experiences

UserLeap, a platform for AI-powered, continuous research for product teams, today announced that it raised $38 million in a series B round contributed by a16z. The company says it’ll put the funding toward product R&D and customer acquisition, as well as global expansion efforts. The user experience monitoring market is...
TechnologyAutoblog

Porsche adds Android Auto, wireless CarPlay, 'Hey Porsche' voice commands

The latest version of Porsche's infotainment system, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0, arrives this summer and brings a host of updates. Android Auto finally joins the party, but it's still a second-class citizen to Apple CarPlay, since Android Auto requires a wired connection via USB while CarPlay now goes wireless. For subscribers to Apple Music, that service is further integrated into the operating system once drivers link their Apple ID to their car.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa in EC crosshairs

The European Commission (EC) warned about the growing market power of Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, flagging concerns the voice assistants were being used to promote anti-competitive practices. In conclusions issued following a year-long investigation into consumer IoT sector, the EC predicted revenue from smart home appliances would...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

It will no longer be necessary to say “Ok Google” to activate the assistant on an Android device

To request all the tasks to our assistant we first have to tell him “Ok Google”, otherwise you will not access the orders. Some people find this to be a bummer and still others think it is very ridiculous; However, Google you are thinking of leaving behind this famous phrase and now the assistant will be able to register your voice through different commands.
Softwaremorns.ca

Making virtual assistants sound human poses a challenge for designers

There’s a scene in the 2008 film “Iron Man” that offers a glimpse of future interactions between human and artificial intelligence assistants. In it, Tony Stark’s virtual assistant J.A.R.V.I.S. responds with sarcasm and humor to Stark’s commands. Contemporary voice assistants like Siri and Alexa are yet to offer such natural,...
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

Google is working on a new Pixel Stand with cooling system

Google released the Pixel Stand wireless charging dock for Pixel smartphones in 2018. And now, three years later, he prepares for the release of her successor. Our colleagues at 9to5Google noticed a mention of a new wireless device in the Android 12 Beta 2 code. The gadget is codenamed Luxuryliner.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google reveals its most radical Android 12 changes yet in new beta

Usually, when Google announces Android previews or betas, the company focuses on developer-oriented details like new APIs. But, as Android 12 Beta 2 rolls out today, Google is hyping up long-awaited user-facing changes, like the new Privacy Dashboard, the microphone and camera access indicators it's been working on in various forms since 2019 (plus quick settings toggles for both), and a new "connectivity experience" that makes it easier to switch between data sources.
SoftwareZDNet

IonQ quantum computing systems available on Google Cloud

IonQ said its high-fidelity 11 qubit systems will be available on Google Cloud with support via Google's Cirq open source quantum computing framework. The company said that its next-generation 32 qubit system will be available on Google Cloud later this year. IonQ is the first third-party quantum computer available on Google Cloud's marketplace.
Carsautoconnectedcar.com

New Multimedia & Cloud Connections for 2022 Lexus NX & 1st Plug-in Hybrid

Ushering in a new era of luxury, Lexus is embracing electrification, intuitive technology, performance, and design. The all-new 2022 Lexus NX delivers a long list of firsts, including the all-new Lexus Interface multimedia system designed with the North American market in mind. With a lower center of gravity and stronger...
Businesstechgig.com

Maruti launches programme for startups to explore mobility technologies

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched a programme to explore new-age mobility technologies and help growth-stage startups scale up their business. India (MSI) has launched a programme to explore new-age mobility technologies and help growth-stage startups scale up their business. Mobility Challenge was unveiled in partnership with Hyderabad-based innovation intermediary and business incubator T-Hub.