Improved Angels infield defense coincides with ‘more aggressive’ shifting

Salvy is ambushing better than anyone in baseball. Salvador Perez never met a pitch he didn’t like. Or so it has seemed for the free-swinging, three-time Silver Slugger-winning catcher. Since he entered the league in 2011, Salvy has the lowest walk rate out of anyone with at least a 1,500 plate appearances. Over that time, he has swung at 55 percent of pitches he has seen, the 14th-highest rate in baseball, and 44.3 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone, the highest-rate in baseball. Baseball is a game of adjustments, and you might think that in his older age, Salvy might try to become a more selective hitter. Quite the opposite has been true! This year, Salvy has been swinging at nearly 60 percent of all pitches, tops in baseball and the highest rate of his career. He has swung at over 50 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone, also the highest rate in baseball and highest of his career. And yet, somehow it has been successful. Salvy has been masterful at the art of the.