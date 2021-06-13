Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Improved Angels infield defense coincides with ‘more aggressive’ shifting

By Jeff Fletcher
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — One of the reasons the Angels have turned their season around recently is a defensive adjustment they made a couple weeks ago. Manager Joe Maddon said the staff and the front office had conversations in late May about whether they were properly positioning their infielders. “We were concerned...

www.dailybulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Stadium#The Angels#Improved Angels#Sho#The Detroit Tigers#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A#Oakland A#Bally Sports West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Struggling Angels reliever Mike Mayers improves after mechanical tweak

ANAHEIM — Mike Mayers might be on his way back. c“He looked really good,” Manager Joe Maddon said. “More like himself, which is a really good sign for tomorrow and the future.”. Mayers had been the Angels’ best reliever during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, posting a 2.10 ERA. This season...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Draws three more walks

Ohtani went 0-for-1 with three walks, a steal and a run in an 8-3 victory over Kansas City on Monday. Ohtani has taken three free passes in back-to-back contests, and he's swiped a bag in both of those games as well. Though he's hit only one home run while going 5-for-29 over his past 10 contests, Ohtani has collected three thefts over that period and still owns a strong .255/.339/.585 batting line for the season.
MLBozaukeepress.com

Miller is moving around the infield

2015 Ozaukee High School graduate Owen Miller, who made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cleveland Indians last month, isn’t hitting well but he has already played four infield positions. He has played four games at second base, three at third and one each at first and shortstop. He...
MLBTwinkie Town

Checking in on the Twins use of infield shifts

Over the past year and a half, I’ve written about the Twins’ use of defensive shifts on the infield a couple of times. The summary version of those old posts is that Minnesota had increased its use of defensive shifts on the infield each season since 2016. They had done so to the point where they ranked 7th out of the 30 teams in the percentage of plate appearances with a shifted infield deployed in both 2019 (35.5%) and 2020 (41.3%). Within that, they were one of the leading teams in deploying shifts against right handed batters, ranking 2nd in that split in 2019 (34.9% of PAs) and 6th in 2020 (31.5%).
MLBYardbarker

Salvy is more aggressive than ever, and somehow it’s working

Salvy is ambushing better than anyone in baseball. Salvador Perez never met a pitch he didn’t like. Or so it has seemed for the free-swinging, three-time Silver Slugger-winning catcher. Since he entered the league in 2011, Salvy has the lowest walk rate out of anyone with at least a 1,500 plate appearances. Over that time, he has swung at 55 percent of pitches he has seen, the 14th-highest rate in baseball, and 44.3 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone, the highest-rate in baseball. Baseball is a game of adjustments, and you might think that in his older age, Salvy might try to become a more selective hitter. Quite the opposite has been true! This year, Salvy has been swinging at nearly 60 percent of all pitches, tops in baseball and the highest rate of his career. He has swung at over 50 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone, also the highest rate in baseball and highest of his career. And yet, somehow it has been successful. Salvy has been masterful at the art of the.
MLBVacaville Reporter

Oakland A’s defense shares spotlight in comeback win over Angels

OAKLAND – It didn’t take long for Ramón Laureano to make his presence felt in center field for the A’s on Wednesday. Laureano, playing his first game since May 27, robbed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton of a home run in the top of the fourth inning, timing his jump perfectly as he made a leaping catch over the wall on a long fly ball.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's...
MLBchatsports.com

An Astros All-Star Infield

Someone who gets paid more than me should research whether a team has ever gotten all four of its infielders on the All-Star team. I’ve never heard of it, but there’s a chance it could happen to the Astros this year. Of course, all four have been implicated in the...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Urena scheduled to start for Detroit against Los Angeles

Detroit Tigers (29-40, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-35, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-6, 5.16 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (4-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -199, Tigers +169; over/under is 9...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Can Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Hit for the Triple Crown?

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Triple Crown has only been achieved 12 times in Major League...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 6/18

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBTimes Union

Chicago White Sox-Houston Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel. Brian Goodwin doubles. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Brian Goodwin to third. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Yoan Moncada to third. Brian Goodwin scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out on a foul tip. Jake Lamb grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Steven Souza Jr. homers as Dodgers blank slumping D-backs

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night in Phoenix. Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer (7-5) threw seven...
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Nick Senzel: Outfielder or Infielder?

In late May, the Cincinnati Reds Utility Man, Nick Senzel, underwent knee surgery that would sideline him for at least four weeks. The term “utility man” is often used to describe Senzel, as he has played centerfield, second base and third base this year for the Reds. Throughout his collegiate...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/19

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!