Main Street construction can cause traffic delays

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and BNSF Railway have scheduled to remove/replace the 1st Ave. and Main St. railroad intersection. Work will include: replacing the railroad ballast, ties, rails and the concrete surface crossing panels plus removing and replacing the concrete pavement along each side of the crossing along with the curb, gutter, and sidewalk sections. This will require Main St. to be CLOSED between 1st and 2nd Ave. We will post more details as we receive them. View the City of Longmonts full Press Release.