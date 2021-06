Almost 400 cyclists from all over the country came together on Friday to ride with their families and friends in the Black Wall Street 100. The three organizers tell News On 6, this is their way of honoring the history of Black Wall Street while getting people together to enjoy a sport, open to everyone. Welcome to the very first of what organizers are hoping will be many, Black Wall Street 100 Bike Rides. Almost 400 cyclists were a part of this event on Friday, from here in Tulsa and beyond.