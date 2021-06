WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling; AT&T TV Now; WATCH ESPN. Female competitors will step into the spotlight Thursday on the second night of the championships after the men had a busy schedule on Day 1. The women’s 10,000-meter final is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. ET, and semifinal races on the track will unfold through the night, starting with the women’s 4X100 meter relay at 6:32 p.m.