NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation
NASCAR ejected crew chief Phil Surgen after a violation to Ross Chastain‘s car was found in inspection before Sunday night’s NASCAR Open at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR also fines Chip Ganassi Racing $25,000 and moves Chastain to the back of the field for the start of the NASCAR Open (6 p.m. ET on FS1). Chastain was to have started fifth in the 22-car field. Four cars from that event will transfer to the NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET on FS1).nascar.nbcsports.com