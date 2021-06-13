Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR ejected crew chief Phil Surgen after a violation to Ross Chastain‘s car was found in inspection before Sunday night’s NASCAR Open at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR also fines Chip Ganassi Racing $25,000 and moves Chastain to the back of the field for the start of the NASCAR Open (6 p.m. ET on FS1). Chastain was to have started fifth in the 22-car field. Four cars from that event will transfer to the NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

nascar.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Ross Chastain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Nascar Open#Texas Motor Speedway#Cad#Oem#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR cancels another race due to logistical challenges

NASCAR has canceled another race on the 2021 schedule due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 NASCAR season was a season characterized by schedule changes, race postponements, race cancellations, replacement races, etc. as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In short, a need for flexibility...
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Updated NASCAR Standings After Kyle Larson’s Coca-Cola 600 Victory

Kyle Larson now is nipping at Denny Hamlin’s heels for the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his second win of the season. Larson joins Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr. as the only drivers to win multiple races on the campaign.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman brought his No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang down pit road for the final time on lap 87 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Race at Sonoma Raceway, in hopes that scuffed tires would be the key down the stretch with a handf

Kyle Larson held off two of the sport’s top road course racers – Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. – to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in a thrilling overtime finish Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Larson, who started on the pole, dominated the action in the NASCAR Cup Series race...
MotorsportsFlorida Times-Union

NASCAR Q&A: When will Kyle Larson get off the gas, and what's with Keselowski?

How much longer does Kyle Larson’s roll continue?. If he keeps it up through this week it could be another month or so before he slows down. But if history is a judge, he’ll be challenged at Sonoma, and not just because teammate Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s current road-course ace. Odd recent history for Larson at Sonoma. In his last three starts there (2017-19), he won the pole each time, and in the three before that, he was no worse than fifth in qualifying. But his average finish is 17.5, with his best being a 10th two years ago. Yeah, I know, all of that was before he was bedding down in the Hendrick stable.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who could become the next ‘renegades’

After NASCAR aired a program highlighting the renegades of the past, here are three possible drivers who could fill that role in the future. Renegades, the “bad boys” and the “tough guys” of NASCAR, have been a staple in the sport since the days of Cale Yarborough, Junior Johnson, Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace and many more.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Tony Stewart Says Kyle Larson Is Better Than He Was

Many consider Kyle Larson the most diverse elite race car driver since Tony Stewart. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar Series champion himself took a step further during the pre-race show for the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway. "Kyle Larson is better than I was." Does he...
Motorsportsracer.com

NASCAR, Hendrick suspend Elliott spotter D’Hondt

Eddie D’Hondt, the spotter for Chase Elliott, has been suspended by Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR after an arrest earlier this month. D’Hondt (pictured above in 2018) was arrested on May 12 in Catawba County, North Carolina, and faces charges of misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child. D’Hondt has a court appearance scheduled for June 7 (on the misdemeanor battery of an unborn child) and June 30 (for the charge of misdemeanor assault on a female).
Butler, PAwisr680.com

NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Sonoma on Sunday

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday as drivers will take to Sonoma Raceway. The top five in points going into this weekend’s race are:. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-game coverage at 3pm on WBUT 1050AM, 97.3FM, and online at wbut.com. The green flag will drop around 4pm.
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Why Was Dodge Banned From NASCAR?

NASCAR has a fairly intense history regarding regulation changes every year. That drive for change was one reason Dodge and the Dodge Daytona ended up banned from competing in NASCAR. What led up to that historic decision? A Hemi engine and a lot of winning. Why did Dodge leave Nascar?
Mooresville, NCspeedsport.com

Beam, Hammond & Parrott Named SRX Series Crew Chiefs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Drivers aren’t the only superstars of the Camping World SRX Series. Three veteran NASCAR crew chiefs have joined the six-race short-track series that debuts this Saturday night at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway, and they’ll be joined by their local all-star counterparts at each SRX event. With a...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The one driver making his Cup debut at Sonoma

A total of 37 drivers are set to compete in this afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, one of whom has never before competed in a race. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the third of seven road course races on the 36-race 2021 schedule this afternoon at Sonoma Raceway. This race, the Toyota Save Mart 350, is the first race at Sonoma Raceway since June 2019, as last year’s race at the track was cancelled due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
Motorsportsiracing.com

Updating iRacing’s 1987 NASCAR Cup Series Cars

There’s a new update coming to the 1987 cars for iRacing. It’s a change in feel and drivability that I think many will enjoy. I wanted to take a moment to explain why and how this type of unique evolution occurs in the vehicles at iRacing. The 87 car was...
MotorsportsESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

Feb. 9  Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch) Feb. 11  x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola) Feb. 11  x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon) Feb. 14  DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell) Feb. 21  OReilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell) Feb....
MotorsportsESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 92 laps, 60 points. 2. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 92, 50. 3. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 92, 41. 4. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 92, 42. 5. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 92, 44. 6. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 92, 41. 7....
Motorsportsracer.com

Wood Brothers Racing make crew chief change for DiBenedetto

Matt DiBenedetto will work with a new crew chief beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Wood Brothers Racing announced on Tuesday. Jonathan Hassler will replace Greg Erwin. Hassler, a Team Penske engineer, is not unfamiliar with the role, having served as interim crew chief for DiBenedetto in April when Erwin missed a race due to COVID-19 protocols.