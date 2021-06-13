Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas: French Open final – live!

By News and Gossip
bbcgossip.com
 8 days ago

French Open men’s singles final from Roland Garros. Feel free to email Daniel with your thoughts or tweet @unitedrewind. Djokovic (6)6-7 2-6 4-2 Tsitsipas* Tsitsipas could do with a comfy hold here, but at 15-0 he sends down his second double of the match and is soon serving at 15-30. But he finds a sizeable first serve, then another – mentally, he is right there – and a high kicker out to the backhand gets him back settled.

bbcgossip.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennislastwordonsports.com

French Open Men’s Final Predictions – Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

After a thrilling fortnight of tennis, featuring some of the best clay-court tennis one could hope to see, just two men remain in contention at the French Open. One is aiming for his 19th Major title and an unprecedented double Career Grand Slam, the other will be playing in his first Grand Slam final. Both will be desperate to get their hands of the title. But who will come out on top? Our panel offer their insights:
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'I have never seen Rafael Nadal so powerless at...', says top coach

After winning the second Roland Garros of his career, achieving an extraordinary feat between the semi-final and the final, for Novak Djokovic it seems that there are no more limits. The former tennis player and well-known coach of the Serbian champion, Goran Ivanisevic, gave an interesting interview to the Tennis Majors microphones talking about the latest feat of his student and the next goals of Novak.
Tennistennis365.com

Rafael Nadal’s Wimbledon withdrawal may be a sign of what is to come

It was a decision many dreaed and most expected, with Rafael Nadal’s decision to take a break from the game evidence that his body may be reaching the final few laps. After his brutal battle against Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-final last Friday, the prospect of Nadal playing at Wimbledon seemed forlorn as he limped away from Paris with just two week to prepare to play on his least favourite surface.
Tennisfroggyweb.com

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev rallies into Halle final

No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia was tested by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili but advanced with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory on Saturday to reach the final of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany. It’s the first grass-court final for Rublev, who has won four straight ATP 500-level finals. Rublev...
Tennisatptour.com

Medvedev, Thiem Learn Mallorca Draw Fate

Daniil Medvedev will begin the Mallorca Championships against either Lloyd Harris or Corentin Moutet after the Russian received a first-round bye at the new ATP 250 grass-court event. The 25-year-old, who is currently No. 2 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, could face fifth seed Dane Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals...
Tennisatptour.com

Rublev Reaches First Grass-Court Final In Halle

Andrey Rublev booked a place in his first ATP Tour grass-court final on Saturday at the NOVENTI OPEN. The fourth-seeded Russian struck 24 winners past qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over one hour and 51 minutes at the OWL Arena in Halle. “It’s my...
Tennistennishead.net

Analysis: Felix Auger-Aliassime seeks revenge over Ugo Humbert in Wimbledon rematch

Both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ugo Humbert have a great opportunity to stamp their grass court credentials in the run up to the 2021 Wimbledon Championships today. “Ugo Humbert and Felix Auger Aliassime face off in an exciting semi-final of the 2021 Noventi Open. Both youngsters have been in great form this week. Auger Aliassime has overcome Hurkacz and Federer, while Humbert has gotten impressive wins over Zverev and Korda. This will be their third meeting, with both previous clashes also coming on grass. Auger Aliassime overcame Humbert in 2 tight sets just last week in Stuttgart. But it is their clash at Wimbledon in 2019, that is of particular interest. Humbert was able to win that match in straight sets, employing quite interesting tactics.
Tennisjioforme.com

“What do you think Djokovic won the French Open? – Tennis Sports

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios A never-ending story of bargains (especially Australians): At least it was decided by Australians. Kyrgios began a kind of one-sided feud by often expressing unfriendly words to Serbian champions. Everything got lost in a sentence from Kyrgios on Ben Rosenberg’s podcast. “Djokovic wants to be...
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut in the Queen’s Club final | ATP circuit

The France team saved three match points on their way to victory. Fourth seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut edged seventh seeded Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 to reach the Cinch Championships final on Saturday in London. Last week’s Roland Garros champions (deceased Bublik / Golubev) saved...
Tennisorlandoecho.com

Injured Raonic out of Wimbledon

Milos Raonic, the beaten Wimbledon finalist in 2016, said Sunday he was pulling out of this year's tournament because of a calf injury. The 30-year-old Canadian missed the French Open this year and had not played since the Masters 1000 in Miami in March. "I am incredible (sic) sad and...