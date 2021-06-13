Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

China may have snapped the greatest Mars selfie ever

By Mike Wehner
BGR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Mars 2020 mission is well underway, with the Perseverance rover beginning its science phase and the Ingenuity helicopter having accomplished a lot in a very short period of time. But NASA wasn’t the only space agency sending new hardware to Mars, and China recently landed its own rover on the surface of the Red Planet as well. We’ve all been staring at images from Mars sent back by Perseverance, but China just dropped one of the coolest Mars photos you’ll ever see.

