Tampa, FL

Boys & Girls Clubs honored as Lightning Community Heroes

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lightning honored the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast as the 34th Community Heroes of the season. TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning honored the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast as the 34th Lightning Community Hero this season during the first period of today's Game 1 matchup against the New York Islanders. The Boys & Girls Clubs, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast.

www.nhl.com
