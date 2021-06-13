Boys & Girls Clubs honored as Lightning Community Heroes

The Lightning honored the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast as the 34th Community Heroes of the season. TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning honored the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast as the 34th Lightning Community Hero this season during the first period of today's Game 1 matchup against the New York Islanders. The Boys & Girls Clubs, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast.