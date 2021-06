FBI sting reveals plot to smuggle cocaine in bananas to Hong Kong, different crimes globally. One drug trafficker texted one other that he had a “job” and a confirmed method to get it finished: two kilograms of cocaine from Bogota utilizing the French embassy’s protected diplomatic pouch.The pair had been easy, as a result of they had been utilizing the latest, most secure mode of speaking: a special-purpose, extremely encrypted, messaging-only cell phone referred to as ANOM that operated on a closed community.“They already have a number of packages in,” Baris Tukel informed purchaser Shane Geoffrey Could, in keeping with US courtroom…