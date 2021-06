We have two more playoff games scheduled for Friday — which means more NBA player prop bets! Both contests are Game 6’s, which means one team in each series will have a chance to advance. The Hawks will get their opportunity to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals vs. the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Clippers will have a chance to wrap up their series vs. the Jazz at 10 p.m. ET. Both teams with a chance to clinch are playing at home, but both teams are listed as underdogs.