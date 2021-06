Carey Price, Marc-Andre Fleury, Andrei Vasilevsky, and Semyon Varlamov are all familiar names for hockey fans because they know you need a good goalie if you ever want to go deep. This is exactly why today’s prospect should be intriguing for Wings’ fans. The Swedish youngster is a talent with a tremendous upside, and let’s be honest, the Wings need help in the crease. I don’t mean any disrespect to Thomas Greiss and Jonathan Bernier, but they are only a temporary fix to a problem that has been plaguing the Wings for far too long. Whether Jesper Wallstedt is the solution remains to be seen. Luckily, that’s the fun about predicting draft picks. We may be wrong more often than not, but the one time you’re right, it feels so damn good.