The Philadelphia 76ers have been, “trusting the process” for far too long. This team does nothing great and continues to just win games with bad basketball. They can’t shoot, they don’t communicate well, and we don’t even know if they want to win. Joel Embiid is one of the few bright spots on the team and honestly the only reason i continue to have any faith in them. Emiid has left it all on the line and if I were him I’d either want a guard who can shoot the lights out or a one way ticket out of Philly. The fans suck and you just can’t get over the hump their. LEAVE JOEL, before it’s too late.