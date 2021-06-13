Cancel
Music

The Cure’s Robert Smith thinks the band’s next album will be their last

By Will Lavin
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cure‘s Robert Smith has said he thinks the band’s next album will be the last one they do. Earlier this month, Smith teamed up with Chvrches on a new single called ‘How Not To Drown’, the second preview from the Scottish trio’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Screen Violence’. Speaking in...

