Alex Rodriguez Honors Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Amid Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

By Kaitlin Reilly
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Alex Rodriguez DENIES Reaching Out to Madison LeCroy After J.Lo Split. Alex Rodriguez is celebrating a very special ex—just not his most recent one, Jennifer Lopez. The MLB star, who split from J.Lo in April, took to his Instagram Story on June 12 to share pics of himself hanging out, and working out, with Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to from 2002 to 2008. The couple share their daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

www.eonline.com
