Jeremy Hendy at Skurio explains how organisations are solving their cyber-security challenges with the use of specialist advice. At a time when organisations face huge pressures in managing a host of new security challenges, an external provider delivers specialist expertise and advice that is invaluable in navigating a complex threat landscape. They provide access to leading security solutions and the latest advice on best practices to prevent cyber incidents. They also deliver security training that keeps pace with the evolving tactics of threat actors. According to our survey, more than half of all organisations now outsource their cyber-security to external providers.