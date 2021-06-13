Wetstyle makes a splash with new showroom

To truly appreciate a food is to recognize how it is created and the effort required to bring it to the table. Lily Leedom had this in mind when she recently opened SalterieOne Showroom in Duxbury, a shop where she sells the natural sea salt she hand-harvests from the waters of Duxbury Bay. The stunning view from the picture window captures much of the story. It looks out onto the bay where Leedom and her team, all women, collect the ocean water. It’s a place with a long history of producing salt. Adjacent to the shop is their lab, where fluffy, feathery, crunchy flakes, or fleur del sel, are crafted through a process of evaporation and heating that’s both science and art. Once a marine biology center, the building is on Island Creek Oysters’ 11-acre waterfront campus. They produce the salt from the same waters where millions of oysters grow. “It’s a unique aquaculture environment where the water is clean and has a high mineral content and is great for sea salt,” says Leedom, who started making the crystalline substance in her kitchen three years ago. When she initially established her business, she called it Duxbury Saltworks, but later changed its name. The shop, with brilliant white walls, offers bottles of classic artisan salt and more than a half-dozen blends — some matching the season. The Spring Blend, with savory, chive, and rose petal, is earthy and speckled with the herbs. The Summer Blend, with lemon peel and basil, will brighten whatever you sprinkle it on ($42 for five 8-ounce jars for the Seasonal Sea Salt Sampler collection). The North Blend mixes salt with organic maple sugar, cinnamon, and orange peel ($28 for a 5-ounce jar and spoon). You can learn plenty about sea salt here and even book a private tasting ($50 and up). 403 Washington St., Duxbury, 781-257-6044, salterieone.com. The salts are also available at Brothers Marketplace locations.