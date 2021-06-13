Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Wetstyle makes a splash with new showroom

By Rich Christianson
woodworkingnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec – Wetstyle, a manufacturer of bath fixtures and furnishings for the North American market, celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom to architects, designers, and the general public for the first time. The 11,600-square-foot showroom is located within Wetstyle’s corporate headquarters. The showroom displays 19 bathtub models,...

www.woodworkingnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showroom#Furniture#North American#Fsc#Voc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Home & Gardenrli.uk.com

Banema Opens New Showroom and Commercial Space

The new space has opened in the Campo de Ourique neighbourhood of Lisbon with a truly creative and inspiring design idea. With a welcoming ambience, the showroom presents itself through objects that link the balance of the forms with the fineness of the materials. In this new concept store from the company Banema, the HI-MACS® distributor in Portugal, all the pieces and furnishings that compose it are profoundly beautiful, able to transform spaces and evoke unique sensations.
Home & GardenDezeen

Mixu chair by Gensler for Arper among new products on Dezeen Showroom

Architecture firm Gensler's Mixu chair made from post-industrial recycled plastic and FSC-certified wood is among 14 new products featured on Dezeen Showroom this week. Mixu is a highly customisable chair created by architecture firm Gensler for Italian furniture brand Arper. Each component of the chair can be paired with different...
Visual ArtArchDaily

The TUBON Showroom / Hinzstudio

Text description provided by the architects. This is a LacquerWare showroom in Binh Duong City _Vietnam. The old one used to have ancient tiled roofs covered with moss color for decades. The original goal set out by the design team was to preserve the roof and highlight its value against the background of a new "body".
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Furniture Pavilion S // Rooi Design and Research

In today’s world of rapid business development, many exhibitors construct temporary showrooms, but after the exhibition, the showroom’s construction waste and materials cannot be cleaned properly and recycled, which causes a lot of unnecessary waste and pollution. The issue of emissions has also appeared to have been largely ignored as well.
Clarksville, TNclarksvillenow.com

Experience the stone at Lusso Granite’s new showroom

It’s time for the kitchen to be remodeled and you need to replace those outdated counters. Lusso Granite, one of the largest stone surface suppliers in the Clarksville, Tennessee, area, offers a prime selection of granite and quartz in a multitude of styles, colors and patterns. Lusso Granite’s inventory includes...
Home & Gardenarchitizer.com

Making a Splash: 9 Sensational Swimming Pool Designs

Architects: Want to have your project features? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The recent opening of the Sky Pool at the Embassy Gardens in London marked a new milestone in feats achieved by the collaboration between architects and engineers. The centerpiece of London’s Embassy Gardens development takes aqueous architecture to new heights — quite literally. In honor of the project’s momentous conclusion, we’ve gathered nine more jaw-dropping swimming pool designs that have made a splash in architecture over the years.
Interior Designaninteriormag.com

Designers turn the page on stuffy showrooms

Design showrooms often suffer from white cube syndrome. The “white cube”—as christened by Brian O’Doherty in a three-part Artforum essay in 1976—is an environment in which a curator or gallerist presents objects, generally art, against a backdrop of featureless white walls. In this type of space, it’s believed, viewers can appreciate the items on their own formal terms, without the distractions of color, decoration, or expressive architecture.
Thomaston, MEpenbaypilot.com

Element Furniture showroom opens in Thomaston

THOMASTON — The Element Furniture showroom is now open for business at 189 Main Street, in Thomaston, Wednesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The showroom features a line of locally crafted modular, convertible furniture: a home office, mudroom, pantry, wardrobe, dining ensemble, and add-ons such as bookcases, a console, and a minimalist desk.
Charlotte, NCqcexclusive.com

Windsor Jewelers Opens Rolex Showroom

Windsor Jewelers, founded originally in Winston-Salem in 1986, is proud to announce the opening of their new Rolex Showroom at Phillips Place!. The launch of this showroom in 2021 also marks another milestone for Windsor, as the family-owned and operated business celebrate their 35th year in the industry. “I cannot...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Perth's Leading Kitchen Design Firm Opens New Showroom in Subiaco

Kitchen Capital, Perth's leading kitchen design firm takes this opportunity to share some great news with its patrons, partners, vendors, and well-wishers. The first is that the firm is now expanding its footprint with a brand-new showroom in Subiaco, Perth which will open its doors on the 1st of July 2021.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Rehm Pool opening makes splash

The pool at Rehm Park offered much needed respite from the stifling heat, as temperatures rose up to 93 degrees last weekend. “With the weather, we were expecting a fair amount of visitors, but there was a lot too that had never been to the pool before,” said Ann Marie Buczek, communications manager of the Park District of Oak Park.
Economysteelcase.com

Our Showrooms

We create spaces based on human insights. Those insights are not only woven into our products, but they help us design the experience we hope you have when visiting our spaces. Visitors Policy. We remain committed to doing what’s best for our customers, employees and the communities where we live...
Economyretaildesignblog.net

Laminam showroom in Tashkent

Laminam is an Italian brand with a worldwide reputation in the manufacturing field of porcelain stoneware. The company applies its own innovative technology, which is used by all its European branches. Presently Laminam opens a showroom in Tashkent — a city with a thousand-year old history of architecture. The combination...
Golfnny360.com

New splash pad, mini golf at Breitbeck Park in Oswego now open

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow held a ribbon cutting event recently opening the new water playground splash pad at Breitbeck Park in Oswego, along with a nine hole putt-putt golf course and concession stand offering snacks and drinks to the public. The new $400,000 water playground was partially funded through...
Duxbury, MABoston Globe

A showroom to showcase locally made salts

To truly appreciate a food is to recognize how it is created and the effort required to bring it to the table. Lily Leedom had this in mind when she recently opened SalterieOne Showroom in Duxbury, a shop where she sells the natural sea salt she hand-harvests from the waters of Duxbury Bay. The stunning view from the picture window captures much of the story. It looks out onto the bay where Leedom and her team, all women, collect the ocean water. It’s a place with a long history of producing salt. Adjacent to the shop is their lab, where fluffy, feathery, crunchy flakes, or fleur del sel, are crafted through a process of evaporation and heating that’s both science and art. Once a marine biology center, the building is on Island Creek Oysters’ 11-acre waterfront campus. They produce the salt from the same waters where millions of oysters grow. “It’s a unique aquaculture environment where the water is clean and has a high mineral content and is great for sea salt,” says Leedom, who started making the crystalline substance in her kitchen three years ago. When she initially established her business, she called it Duxbury Saltworks, but later changed its name. The shop, with brilliant white walls, offers bottles of classic artisan salt and more than a half-dozen blends — some matching the season. The Spring Blend, with savory, chive, and rose petal, is earthy and speckled with the herbs. The Summer Blend, with lemon peel and basil, will brighten whatever you sprinkle it on ($42 for five 8-ounce jars for the Seasonal Sea Salt Sampler collection). The North Blend mixes salt with organic maple sugar, cinnamon, and orange peel ($28 for a 5-ounce jar and spoon). You can learn plenty about sea salt here and even book a private tasting ($50 and up). 403 Washington St., Duxbury, 781-257-6044, salterieone.com. The salts are also available at Brothers Marketplace locations.
Berkley, MIlittleguidedetroit.com

Fun New Splash Pad + Playground at Oxford Park in Berkley

The brand NEW splash pad + playground is now open at Oxford Park (formally Merchants Park) in Berkley and it’s the perfect place to cool off this summer with kids. FREE + open to the public, 1600 square-foot natural splash pad area with sprayers both small and large (turn on by hitting the button at the entrance to the splash pad).
Boats & WatercraftsInternational Boat Industry

115m superyacht Enzo takes to the water

Launched today by builder Lürssen in Rendsburg, Germany, Enzo is fitted-out with state-of-the-art technology and comfort You must be a registered user and logged in to read this content. To continue, register now to access IBI News daily:. Benefits inlcude:. Breaking industry news as it happens. An average of 40...
Worldaugustman.com

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark Makes A Splash As The Largest Of Its Kind In Jordan

The Kingdom of Jordan is about to welcome guests to Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the largest of its kind in the country. The first-of-its-kind world-class waterpark in Aqaba city will open its doors to local and international guests on 3 July, 2021. Upon its opening, guests will be able to experience...
Dallas, TXFurniture Today

Price joins Dallas Market Center as VP of leasing for lighting

DALLAS — Dallas Market Center announced that industry veteran Patty Price has joined the company as vice president of leasing for the lighting industry. In this role, Price will be responsible for the leasing strategy and merchandising of the complete 1-million-square-foot lighting marketplace, including showrooms in the Trade Mart and the twice annual Lightovation tradeshow.