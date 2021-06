Speaking at the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, President Joe Biden commemorated a day when 300 black Tulsa residents were killed in a massive pillage. Those responsible for the atrocity desecrated a prosperous black district, Greenwood, a place known to history as "Black Wall Street." Biden said this "story ain’t about the loss of life, but the loss of living, wealth, and posterity, possibilities that still reverberate today." But while the president mentioned the great wealth of Tulsa, his speech was mainly focused on the burning of Tulsa itself. Not the exuberance of the black Americans who made the city a success story in the first place.