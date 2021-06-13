The Best Road Trip Cars According to TrueCar

Honda Accords are one of the more popular vehicles on the road. Ranked as the third top sedan in 2020 by consumers according to J.D. Power, it is no surprise that so many drivers praise the car for its quality, reliability, driving experience and resale value. When purchasing insurance on your Honda Accord, you should tailor your policy to your individual needs. Although the cost of Honda Accord car insurance will vary depending on your age, gender, location and selected coverages, the average cost is $1,674 per year according to Bankrate’s 2021 study of quoted annual premiums. This guide may be used to help Honda Accord owners find the best insurance policy for their vehicle.