Square Enix has kicked off its E3 conference by confirming the existence of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which is being developed by Eidos Montreal. The game is a single player, story driven title. You will play as Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, where you will tackle going through missions and keeping the team together. The game will react to the decision you make as Peter with the rest of the team reacting. In the game the team has been together for less than a year.