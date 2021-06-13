Babylon's Fall is coming to PS5
Platinum Games' long-awaited Square Enix title Babylon's Fall is now coming to PS5 as well as PS4 and PC. This was announced during Square Enix's E3 showcase this evening. The game's also going live-service. The publisher treated audiences to a fairly brief trailer, featuring in-game footage of a frantic 3D action game with lots of armour and magical lightning and some decent operatic music. A follow-up developer interview revealed a game in which teams of players enjoy hack-and-slash combat and explore dungeons in groups of four. These dungeons are located on different floors of a giant tower, and end with a boss.www.eurogamer.net