There may still be a glimmer of hope for native Kingdom Hearts ports on Switch. During the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation unveiling Sora for the game last week, it was revealed that all of the major titles will be appearing on the console. But rather than going the native route, Square Enix is putting all of the games on the cloud. That means you’re required to have an internet connection to play, which many fans aren’t happy about.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO