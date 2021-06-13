Texas running back Zach Evans details his Minnesota commitment
"On the visit, I got to go on the lake with Coach Fleck on his boat, hang out with the Minnesota players and play a little laser tag, plus we went to the Mall of America," 2022 Texas running back Zach Evans explained to 247Sports. "My host for the visit was another Rockwall kid in Jacob Clark and he was great. We grew up playing against each other while he was in high school and he was excited for me and my family that I'll be a Gopher."247sports.com