Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Texas running back Zach Evans details his Minnesota commitment

By Ryan Burns
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"On the visit, I got to go on the lake with Coach Fleck on his boat, hang out with the Minnesota players and play a little laser tag, plus we went to the Mall of America," 2022 Texas running back Zach Evans explained to 247Sports. "My host for the visit was another Rockwall kid in Jacob Clark and he was great. We grew up playing against each other while he was in high school and he was excited for me and my family that I'll be a Gopher."

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
212K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Texas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Ibrahim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Mall Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
247Sports

Bolles School EDGE Jack Pyburn says the "home feeling" led to his Minnesota commitment

"On our Gophers official visit, we got to tour the campus, facilities, hang out with the Minnesota players and we also went to Coach Fleck's lake house. Plus went to the Mall of America. It was a fun weekend," 2022 Bolles School rush end Jack Pyburn said to 247Sports. "My host for the visit was rush end Thomas Rush and he's a great guy and an awesome player. He just kind of laid out how the Minnesota program was and the way he described it, it was everything I was looking for. Thomas had nothing but great things to say about defensive line coach Chad Wilt as a coach and person. He and Coach Wilt explained how the rush end position gives you a lot of versatility and allows you to bring out the best of pass rush and still some linebacker work. I played linebacker last year, but I've fallen in love with pass rushing over the past few months, so I'm extremely excited to work at that spot."
Minnesota StatePosted by
247Sports

New Gophers CB commit Aidan Gousby says it just "felt like home" at Minnesota

"On the Minnesota visit this past weekend, we did everything you could imagine," Lehigh Acres cornerback and new Minnesota commit Aidan Gousby said to 247Sports. "I got to interact with other recruits as well as the Minnesota players and staff. We toured the facilities and campus and got to take some pretty cool pictures. We had amazing dinners and got to hit the lake with Coach Fleck and his staff as well. My host for the visit was freshman corner Miles Fleming and he's a great person. He just told me if I came here, I'd get developed not only on the field by corners coach Paul Haynes, but also off the field. And when I sat down with Coach Haynes, that's what we talked about. The development for me as a player and just him molding me into a man off the field as well."
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Longhorns come up short in classic pitching duel

OMAHA - The weather at the College World Series can be unpredictable. On Sunday morning, the Nebraska winds shifted. By the time Mississippi State and Texas took the field, the centerfield flag was rippling in the breeze at nearly 20 miles per hour. A slugfest was expected, but a classic pitcher's duel unfolded with the teams combining to throw 33 strikeouts.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

College World Series Live Updates: Mississippi State 2, Texas 1 — Final

The fourth and final opening-round game of the College World Series features Texas taking the diamond at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha to face Mississippi State on Sunday (6 p.m., ESPN2). The Longhorns and Bulldogs opened the 2021 season with a highly-anticipated tilt at Globe Life Field in Arlington with the 8-3 loss head coach David Pierce’s squad suffered leading off a weekend that helped define a special season on the Forty Acres.
Texas StatePosted by
247Sports

Lemonis Texas Q&A

COACH LEMONIS: I just walked in. I was telling some of the guys you're going to look up in a couple of years and see all those guys pitching in the big leagues. Just some special arms, special competitors on both sides. Their guy was phenomenal tonight. I was proud of Will Bednar and Landon Sims, the way they pitched. And you gotta tip your hat to Scott Foxhall, our pitching coach. I kept telling him before the game when we saw the wind, I said the best thing to do is just strike them out and he was able to do that. I really did make that comment. But he was -- our pitchers were phenomenal tonight.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Breaking: Speedy WR Chandler Smith commits to UF

The Florida Gators landed their second commitment of the day on Sunday when Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic wide receiver Chandler Smith committed to the Florida Gators. This commitment joins the addition of four-star linebacker Shemar James, who committed to the coaching staff earlier in the day on Sunday. Smith's decision comes following a weekend in Gainesville for an official visit.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Mississippi State 2 Texas 1 FINAL

OMAHA - At long last, we are here. Mississippi State began the season with a dream of Omaha and that dream has been realized. The Bulldogs will face #2 seed Texas in the opening game in Omaha for both teams. The game a is a rematch from the season opener. State won that game 8-3 and was control throughout. The Longhorns scored a pair of ninth inning runs to make the game look closer than it actually was.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Kentucky offers 5-star 7-footer

Kentucky offered Bellefonte (Pa.) Westtown School 5-star center Dereck Lively II on the first day of his official visit to Lexington. The news was first reported by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers. Lively has become one of the hottest prospects in the country this spring and summer, working his way...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Omar Graham Jr. commits to FSU

FSU's recruiting class grew by one on Sunday night as Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan three-star linebacker Omar Graham Jr. went public with a verbal commitment to the Seminoles. Graham announced the news during a commitment ceremony that featured his Jamaican grandfather tending to some jerk chicken on the grill. “I’m...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

The J.T. Tuimoloau Tracker: What's happening with 2021's No. 1 recruit

J.T. Tuimoloau is finally ready to hit the road for his five official visits and, not too long after, make a decision on where he will be playing college football. The NCAA’s recruiting dead period lifting June 1 after more than a year has a massive impact on class of 2022 and 2023 prospects, who have collectively been quiet as far as commitments go this spring, but the hottest storyline might still be the recruitment of Tuimoloau, the 2021 holdover who ranked No. 1 in the Top247 rankings.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

OL Andre Roye talks recent official visits to ASU, Penn State

Andre Roye an offensive tackle at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, took his third and fourth official visits in the last week to Arizona State and Penn State, respectively, moving his recruitment multiple steps closer toward its eventual conclusion. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder, who is the No. 78 offensive tackle and...
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Tennessee's 2021 opponents at a glance: Ole Miss

The summer months of college football's season often feel like the longest, though this year features the long-awaited return of in-person recruiting with frequent camps and visitors official and unofficial. While Tennessee's new coaching staff makes up for lost time on that front, the players are underway with summer workouts as they continue preparations for the 2021 season. Expectations might be modest coming off a tumultuous offseason, but the Vols will be looking to surprise against what could turn out to be a manageable schedule.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU’s 2022 class back inside the Top 10

The addition of linebacker Omar Graham Jr. to Florida State’s 2022 recruiting class has the Seminoles back atop the ACC leaderboard for class rankings and inside the Top 10. Graham’s commitment gives FSU nine pledges for a total score of 171.92. That bumps FSU’s class up from 13th nationally to 8th, and gets them ahead of previous ACC leader Boston College (12 commitments).