Texas running back Zach Evans details his Minnesota commitment

"On our Gophers official visit, we got to tour the campus, facilities, hang out with the Minnesota players and we also went to Coach Fleck's lake house. Plus went to the Mall of America. It was a fun weekend," 2022 Bolles School rush end Jack Pyburn said to 247Sports. "My host for the visit was rush end Thomas Rush and he's a great guy and an awesome player. He just kind of laid out how the Minnesota program was and the way he described it, it was everything I was looking for. Thomas had nothing but great things to say about defensive line coach Chad Wilt as a coach and person. He and Coach Wilt explained how the rush end position gives you a lot of versatility and allows you to bring out the best of pass rush and still some linebacker work. I played linebacker last year, but I've fallen in love with pass rushing over the past few months, so I'm extremely excited to work at that spot."