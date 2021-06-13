Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Gameplay First Look Revealed
During Square Enix's E3 presentation, the publisher revealed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, an exciting new game based on the popular franchise. In addition to an announcement, Square Enix offered a significant amount of gameplay footage, giving viewers a strong idea of what to expect when the game drops in October. The title will be a single-player title that puts players in the role of Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord. Naturally, Drax, Rocket, Groot, and Gamora will all be playing major roles and helping out, but players won't actually have the ability to play as them in the game.comicbook.com