On top of showcasing new Switch exclusives, Nintendo also revealed several more popular games are getting ported to the console as well. More big video game ports coming to the Nintendo Switch? File this under stuff we absolutely love to see. I love gaming on the go, and it’s quick access is the main reason it’s so much easier for me to play bigger games on the console. As such, I’m excited to see even more great games I’ve wanted to play are coming to the console.