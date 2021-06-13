Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Johnny Gargano Calls His NXT Championship Run an Embarrassment

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Gargano's lone reign as NXT Champion remains one of the shortest in the title's history. After his rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa was derailed when the latter suffered a surgery-requiring neck injury, "Johnny Wrestling" wound up facing Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at NXT TakeOver: New York in April 2019. He won what wound up being an instant classic only to drop the title to Cole at TakeOver: XXV two months later. He's since turned heel, formed The Way faction and held the NXT North American Championship twice, but has never been able to hold the promotion's top prize again despite numerous attempts.

comicbook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Nxt Championship#Combat#Nxt#Xxv#North American#House#Smackdown#The Raw Roster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Recalls How Match With Andrade Was His Breakout Point

Current NXT superstar Johnny Gargano recently sat down for an episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker to promote the upcoming NXT PPV TakeOver: In Your House. During the interview Gargano was asked about his past experiences from NXT TakeOver events. “Obviously DIY vs. The Revival holds a special place...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano Talks The Importance Of DIY vs. The Revival In NXT

Johnny Gargano was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about how important his tag team matchup against the Revival was in securing him a spot in NXT:. And then obviously, our work with Revival [Cash...
WWEFOX Sports

Johnny Gargano talks creating heel persona and The Way on 'Out of Character'

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano joined "Out of Character" this week to discuss his transformation on TV from lovable babyface to egomaniacal sitcom dad. Subscribe to "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for weekly candid conversations with your favorite Superstars, legends and on-air talent!. This metamorphosis...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano Thinks It’s Good Adam Cole ‘Knows A Good Dentist’ For After NXT Takeover

During today’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference, Johnny Gargano hyped up the main event by telling Adam Cole that it’s a good thing he knows a ‘good dentist’ because of what will happen in their match. The two will face each other, along with Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Karrion Kross, for the NXT Championship. He said (via Fightful):
Combat SportsComicBook

NXT: Johnny Gargano's New TakeOver Gear Tease Is Giving Us ThunderCats and Magneto Vibes

Johnny Gargano is known for his epic superhero-styled gear, and so far he's delivered amazing gear based on Wolverine, Iron Man, The Mandalorian, X-Men, and more. With TakeOver: In Your House happening, fans were hyped to see if Johnny TakeOver would be debuting some new gear for the event, and he gave fans a glimpse of what he has planned in a teaser image, and we are getting some big ThunderCats and Marvel Magneto vibes. You can check out the teaser for yourself f in the image below.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Sasha Banks: I Was Going To Show WWE, 'If I'm Not The Main Event, I Don't Know Your Main Event'

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history at WrestleMania 37, becoming the first Black women to main event WrestleMania in a match for the WWE Women's Championship. Leading up to WrestleMania 37, which was a two-night event, many wondered if Banks vs. Belair or the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre would headline night one. On April 9, one day before night one of WrestleMania 37, WWE announced Banks vs. Belair would indeed close the show.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones reveals his ultimate goal with UFC heavyweight run: “I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships”

Jon Jones revealed his end goal with his UFC heavyweight run, saying “I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships.”. Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and universally regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has competed solely at 205lbs for his entire MMA career, but Jones is expected to move up to heavyweight for his next fight in order to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, Jones has been involved in a public pay dispute with UFC president Dana White over how much money he will make to fight Ngannou, and at this point, the fight hasn’t been booked yet. Instead, White has confirmed that Ngannou will fight Derrick Lewis in a rematch at UFC 265 this summer.
WWEComicBook

NXT Brings Back the Million Dollar Championship

Tonight's NXT featured one more meeting b between Cameron Grimes and LA Knight ahead of their matchup at TakeOver: In Your House, and it didn't disappoint. That's because it held two big surprises for the upcoming match, which will decide who becomes the true apprentice to Ted DiBiase and the next true heir of the Million Dollar Man legacy. The first reveal was that the match between Grimes and Knight will be a Ladder Match, but the biggest reveal was that the winner of the match will not only become the holder of the legacy, but they will also hold the returning Million Dollar Championship.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

TAELER: Team KLR or Team Meiko: NXT UK Announces Women's Championship Bout

WWE NXT UK took to their Twitter to announce a huge championship bout as it relates to the NXT UK Women's Title. In less than two short weeks the self-proclaimed NXT UK Forever Champion, Kay Lee Ray will go one on one against the Joshi Veteran The Final Boss, Meiko Satomura. After the latest riveting episode of NXT UK, I think it is safe to say that respect between the two WWE NXT UK Superstars has gone out the proverbial window and with good reason. With the growing angst and unrest brought about by the lack of competition due to the pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, NXT UK Superstars are bringing the heat and making up for lost time. And this paradigm shift is certainly underscored in the rivalry between The Scary Queen of Scots and the rest of the competitors in the NXT UK Women's Division.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Shawn Michaels on His Activities at NXT

Shawn Michaels is a legendary WWE Superstar and he recently spoke about his activities at NXT UK. Shawn is actually a WWE Hall of Famer and he is considered by many to be one of the best WWE performers of all time. He was even called Mr. WrestleMania at one...