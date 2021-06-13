Johnny Gargano Calls His NXT Championship Run an Embarrassment
Johnny Gargano's lone reign as NXT Champion remains one of the shortest in the title's history. After his rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa was derailed when the latter suffered a surgery-requiring neck injury, "Johnny Wrestling" wound up facing Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at NXT TakeOver: New York in April 2019. He won what wound up being an instant classic only to drop the title to Cole at TakeOver: XXV two months later. He's since turned heel, formed The Way faction and held the NXT North American Championship twice, but has never been able to hold the promotion's top prize again despite numerous attempts.comicbook.com