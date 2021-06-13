Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham doctors worry there could be Covid outbreaks in the fall after many don't get vaccinated

Posted by 
Tara Beetlemann
Tara Beetlemann
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqJat_0aTBrcwa00
Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

In most areas, the COVID-19 vaccine is optional. Some businesses can now require all employees receive the vaccine, but in general, the vaccine remains optional. Because of that, certain states have very low vaccination rates among their population. Alabama, for example, has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country, with only 30% of people currently vaccinated.

Birmingham doctors and other city health, officials are concerned that there might be another COVID-19 outbreak come fall when more people are inside because so few are currently vaccinated.

"The low transmission rate currently could just be a honeymoon period before all heck breaks loose," UAB Chief of Hospital Medicine Dr. Kiersten Kennedy said. "At this moment, we are seeing an overall decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is likely due to the 30% of the population having the vaccine mixing with the individuals who have recently had Covid."

"There may be a resurgence of cases in small areas, which could lead to a greater resurgence of individuals testing positive later," Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Birmingham city and health office said the flare-ups may not be as devastatingly serious as those in 2020 were, but it could be enough to fill up hospital ICU beds.

"Last year, several Birmingham hospitals were so overwhelmed that all of their ICU beds were filled. Then they had to turn away individuals and suggest they try out another hospital," Landers said.

With only around 30% of the current population vaccination, Landers said there may be a chance that will happen again this fall.

"With the cooler weather comes get-togethers, religious gatherings, games, holidays, and school occasions, where many unvaccinated people may be exposed again."

She said the resurgence of Covid will likely be most within individuals between 18 to 29 years of age. These people have gotten vaccinated at a significantly lower rate (only 21% percent) than those individuals older than 30 (with those over 65 with the highest rate of vaccination).

If those who are in the 18 to 29 years of age group happen to get sick, it could lead to a recurrence of individuals in other age groups getting it too.

Thankfully, though, those who have been vaccinated, while still likely to get Covid, are less likely to be hospitalized than those who haven't.

Everyone who has yet to be vaccinated is encouraged to do so at this time.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Tara Beetlemann

Tara Beetlemann

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
184
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Outbreaks#Birmingham City#Uab#Hospital Medicine#Adph#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
Tara Beetlemann

Memphis employers can now require you get a Covid vaccine

If you'll be returning to work soon in Memphis, you may now be required to show proof of having received the COVID-19 vaccination. While many might be upset by this directive, employers can now do it legally because of a new federal directive. Employers can also offer incentives to encourage their employees to do so, such as offering time-off to get the vaccine and time-off if they experience negative side-effects.
Houston, TXPosted by
Tara Beetlemann

Houston, TX hospital is getting sued for threatening to suspend or fire employees that aren't vaccinated by deadline

A Houston, Texas clinic is confronting a claim by 117 unvaccinated workers over its as of late declared COVID-19 immunization order, as indicated by reports. Houston Methodist Hospital, which oversees eight medical clinics, gave representatives a June 7 cutoff time to get the antibody or hazard suspension and end, the claim claims. Many employees are upset that they're being required to get vaccinated in order to keep their jobs, hence why they are joining together to file this lawsuit.