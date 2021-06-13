Birmingham doctors worry there could be Covid outbreaks in the fall after many don't get vaccinated

Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

In most areas, the COVID-19 vaccine is optional. Some businesses can now require all employees receive the vaccine, but in general, the vaccine remains optional. Because of that, certain states have very low vaccination rates among their population. Alabama, for example, has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country, with only 30% of people currently vaccinated.

Birmingham doctors and other city health, officials are concerned that there might be another COVID-19 outbreak come fall when more people are inside because so few are currently vaccinated.

"The low transmission rate currently could just be a honeymoon period before all heck breaks loose," UAB Chief of Hospital Medicine Dr. Kiersten Kennedy said. "At this moment, we are seeing an overall decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is likely due to the 30% of the population having the vaccine mixing with the individuals who have recently had Covid."

"There may be a resurgence of cases in small areas, which could lead to a greater resurgence of individuals testing positive later," Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Birmingham city and health office said the flare-ups may not be as devastatingly serious as those in 2020 were, but it could be enough to fill up hospital ICU beds.

"Last year, several Birmingham hospitals were so overwhelmed that all of their ICU beds were filled. Then they had to turn away individuals and suggest they try out another hospital," Landers said.

With only around 30% of the current population vaccination, Landers said there may be a chance that will happen again this fall.

"With the cooler weather comes get-togethers, religious gatherings, games, holidays, and school occasions, where many unvaccinated people may be exposed again."

She said the resurgence of Covid will likely be most within individuals between 18 to 29 years of age. These people have gotten vaccinated at a significantly lower rate (only 21% percent) than those individuals older than 30 (with those over 65 with the highest rate of vaccination).

If those who are in the 18 to 29 years of age group happen to get sick, it could lead to a recurrence of individuals in other age groups getting it too.

Thankfully, though, those who have been vaccinated, while still likely to get Covid, are less likely to be hospitalized than those who haven't.

Everyone who has yet to be vaccinated is encouraged to do so at this time.