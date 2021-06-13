Cancel
Video Games

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new action game from Team Ninja

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reports and rumors were true: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new action game coming from Team Ninja. It’s set for a 2022 release window and will launch for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Final Fantasy Origin was revealed during the Square...

www.digitaltrends.com
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could Be Coming to Epic Games Store

It has been spotted that Final Fantasy Remake could be coming to Epic Games Store on PC soon. This report is coming from the backend data of the Epic Games Store and was pointed out by Wario 64 on Twitter. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could Be Coming to Epic Games...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – Review

Final Fantasy VII Remake released last year and with it came a slew of old and new fans ready to join Cloud and company on a trek to stop Sephiroth from destroying the planet. The game was well received, but it was not without its critiques mostly pointing toward a lack of polished textures and some extra padding throughout the game. While I personally had no issue with the padding, the low resolution textures were disappointing, and it was more than just that door that needed help. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade fixes and enhances textures, decreases load times, adds a graphics and performance mode, uses more dynamic lighting and fog effects, and introduces a photo mode on top of including a fantastic side story starring everyone’s favorite Wutai ninja, Yuffie. Even if you’ve already beaten the game, it’s worth revisiting Midgar and at the very least playing Yuffie’s side story.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

PS4 Review - 'Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown'

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown re-envisions the visceral fighting experience of the original with gorgeous HD graphics, new online features, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of its renowned predecessor. Back in Sept. 2020, Sega released a trailer announcing that it was working on a Virtua Fighter title. It...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Strategy-RPG Red Solstice 2: Survivors is Out Now On Steam

Red Solstice 2: Survivors, a strategy RPG that sees you fending off hordes of mutant foes, is out now on Steam. Not to be confused with Brown Solstice, which is when you don’t bring enough portaloos to your pagan festival, Red Solstice 2 is a sequel to the original 2015 title. Like the original, it puts you in charge of a team of hardened soldiers and tasks you with surviving against terrifying odds.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission PS5 Review: Ninjas Are Better Than Mercs

Ever since its surprise announcement in 2015, fans have waited patiently for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. When it was released in April 2020, it was everything we ever asked for, and more — a chance for old fans to relive a beloved classic in a brand new light and an opportunity for new players to experience one of the best stories in history.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker interview: Yoshi-P talks fandom, heroism, and the upcoming expansion

While his development studio is now making the sixteenth entry in the series, it’s clear that Naoki Yoshida’s heart will forever belong to Final Fantasy 14. After all, it’s the beleaguered MMO that he rescued from disaster, transforming it from a franchise-endangering misfire to what is widely celebrated as one of the best episodes in a very beloved franchise. That transformation also made Yoshida into a beloved gaming celebrity and a vital piece of Square Enix’s inner apparatus.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Hands-on Preview – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix‘s E3 2021 conference wasn’t good. Nobody will ever try to deny this statement. Between the gigantic amount of time spent on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, a barrage of mobile games (“don’t you guys have phones?”), and the disappointing unveiling of Babylon’s Fall‘s gameplay, there was very little to be happy about that showcase. Then the now-infamous trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin dropped. An excessively edgy trailer with an Eminem lookalike mentioning he wanted to kill Chaos every five minutes, the game quickly became the laughing stock of not only that conference, but maybe E3 2021 as a whole.
Video GamesSiliconera

Scarlet Nexus Launch Trailer Features Its Theme Song and Gameplay

Now that the Scarlet Nexus debut is nearly upon us, Bandai Namco released the Japanese launch trailer for the game. As people might expect, it’s a mix of gameplay footage and cinematic videos all set to the official theme song. So if people haven’t heard The Oral Cigarettes’ “Dream in Drive” yet, they will now.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Boomerang X Launches July 8 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer DANGI announced first-person boomerang hack-and-slash game, Boomerang X, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 8. A demo is out now on Steam. View a new trailer of the game below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Whispers bubble...
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Video Game Announced at E3: Steam Quiz

I think you’re ready to put the Electronic Entertainment Expo to sleep for a year. Me too. I’m looking forward to playing a video game this weekend instead of watching a trailer of what I can’t download yet.I haven’t played yet chicory Still, all I wanted to do last week was the color of the cartoon dog picture. But we can’t move on yet.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

These Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week (June 22-25)

It's that time once again! Next week is looking somewhat busy for new releases on Xbox, with a few particularly notable highlights including Scarlet Nexus and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, along with two confirmed Xbox Game Pass additions in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance and Need for Speed; Hot Pursuit Remastered!
Video GamesIGN

16 Amazing Indie Games You Missed at E3 2021 and Beyond

If you've been paying attention to the news coming out of E3, you've likely already gushed over your favorite trailers for games like Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Metroid Dread, the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands...I could go on all day. There were a lot of great games!
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Metro Exodus: Complete Edition out now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Today marks the release of Metro Exodus: Complete Edition, a remastered version for next-gen consoles that includes ray-tracing, 4K resolution, and the ability to reach 60FPS. Metro Exodus: Complete Edition has been released worldwide for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, an update that allows you to play the 4A Games’ game while utilizing next-gen console technology without having access to the capabilities of the PC version, a platform on which the developers have released specific improvements.