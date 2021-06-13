Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new action game from Team Ninja

Final Fantasy VII Remake released last year and with it came a slew of old and new fans ready to join Cloud and company on a trek to stop Sephiroth from destroying the planet. The game was well received, but it was not without its critiques mostly pointing toward a lack of polished textures and some extra padding throughout the game. While I personally had no issue with the padding, the low resolution textures were disappointing, and it was more than just that door that needed help. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade fixes and enhances textures, decreases load times, adds a graphics and performance mode, uses more dynamic lighting and fog effects, and introduces a photo mode on top of including a fantastic side story starring everyone’s favorite Wutai ninja, Yuffie. Even if you’ve already beaten the game, it’s worth revisiting Midgar and at the very least playing Yuffie’s side story.