Netflix Details and Previews Animation Releases
The bulk of Netflix Geeked's big summer event has been dedicated to animation, one of the platform's biggest strengths in the streaming wars. Besides previewing The Witcher Season 2 and the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series, this "Geeked Week" event dropped other juicy bits, such as surprise hit Shadow & Bone being renewed for a second season, or the Fear Street trilogy receiving a full-length trailer ahead of next month's debut. However, most of the time was spent talking about upcoming animated productions, which are slowly becoming Netflix's backbone and could give the streamer a strong identity moving forward.