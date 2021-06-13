Cancel
Netflix Details and Previews Animation Releases

By Fran J. Ruiz
movienewsnet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bulk of Netflix Geeked’s big summer event has been dedicated to animation, one of the platform’s biggest strengths in the streaming wars. Besides previewing The Witcher Season 2 and the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series, this “Geeked Week” event dropped other juicy bits, such as surprise hit Shadow & Bone being renewed for a second season, or the Fear Street trilogy receiving a full-length trailer ahead of next month’s debut. However, most of the time was spent talking about upcoming animated productions, which are slowly becoming Netflix’s backbone and could give the streamer a strong identity moving forward.

Star Wars
Ubisoft
Behind Viral Videos
TV Series
Entertainment
Animation
TV & Videos
Netflix
Army
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: Netflix Releases First Look at Sam Fisher From “Splinter Cell” Animated Series

During the final #GeekWeek episode, Netflix have given us out first official look at Sam Fisher from Netflix’s upcoming animated series “Splinter Cell”. The series is based on the classic stealth shooter of the same name by Ubisoft and is being written by “John Wick” writer “Derek Kolstad”. It is believed that 16 episodes, across two seasons, have been ordered by Netflix.
TV & Videosanimesuperhero.com

Netflix Releases Teaser For Live-Action Cowboy Bebop

Of all the ill-advised live-action adaptions of anime properties that Netflix has cooking, we’re the most cautiously optimistic about Cowboy Bebop. Unlike a lot of the others, the concept wouldn’t look silly in the medium — much of what was in the original show can be recreated with real actors on a TV budget.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fear Street Trilogy Full Trailer Released by Netflix

After what feels like years of secrecy surrounding the project, Netflix has finally unleashed a full trailer for its upcoming trilogy of Fear Street films, all of which were directed by Leigh Janiak and were inspired by the young-adult novel series by R.L. Stine. Making the project even more ambitious is that all three installments were filmed in an extended production, with July seeing each installment debuting a week apart from one another. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 debuts on July 2nd, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 debuts on July 9th, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 debuts on July 16th.
Retailepicstream.com

Far Cry Gets Two Animated Shows on Netflix

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Far Cry is one of the most well-known first-person shooter games that there is and Netflix and Ubisoft proudly announced during the fifth day of Netflix Geeked Week that there would be an animated series based on the iconic game, and it would not be just one, but two! One of the animated shows will be from the cyberpunk-themed Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, while the other was teased for being under development.
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix Announces A Second Far Cry Anime Series

Netflix and Ubisoft Film & Television are expanding their relationship, as the streaming service has ordered a Far Cry anime series and also a more mature anime series titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The announcement was made during Geeked Week, a fan-facing virtual Netflix event revealing first looks at upcoming content.
TV & VideosComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Clip Released by Netflix

Today during the third day of Netflix Geeked Week, Netflix released a new clip from Gunpowder Milkshake. The upcoming action film stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey. Studio Canal released a trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake, directed by Navot Papushado, last week. The follows Sam, who joins the secret sisterhood of assassins that her mother, Scarlet, belonged to. Three generations of assassins then join together in an attempt to bring the ongoing cycle of violence to its end. Gunpowder Milkshake entered production in June 2019 and concluded in August 2019. Gillan shared a behind-the-scenes video celebrating the end of production with some help from her co-star, Headey.
TV SeriesComicBook

Sweet Tooth Blooper Reel Released By Netflix

During today's Geeked Week presentation, Netflix released a blooper reel from the first season of Sweet Tooth, which debuted on the streaming service last week. The series is an adaptation of Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series. Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran are executive producers on the series. Sweet Tooth stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin, and Will Forte. Here's the synopsis:
TV & VideosEngadget

Netflix will stream the latest animated Gundam movie

Netflix has secured the rights to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the latest entry in the long-running anime mecha franchise. Not to be confused with the live-action Gundam adaptation the company recently announced, this film is the first of three movies that will adapt Hathaway's Flash, a novel penned by Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. It continues the story of Gundam's main Universal Century timeline past the point of 1988's Char's Counterattack (and more recently Gundam Unicorn).
ComicsAnime News Network

Netflix Reveals More Staff for Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film

Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) is penning the script. Atsushi Yamagata (Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou, Genocyber, Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend) is designing the characters. 3D CG animation studio Arect is animating the film. As previously announced, Kyōhei Ishiguro (Occultic;Nine, Children of the Whales) is directing the...
Comicscbr.com

Netflix’s Bright Is Getting an Anime Series

An anime adaptation of Netflix's original film Bright is currently in development. As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streaming platform announced that it is producing an anime adaptation of the 2017 urban fantasy-action movie Bright, directed by David Ayer (Fury, Suicide Squad). Titled Bright: Samurai Soul, the anime film will abandon the original's modern setting, transposing the story into a feudalistic Japanese society. It will follow the ronin Izo and the orc Raiden, as they work together to escort an elf girl and her magic wand to the land of elves in the north.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Exception Anime Debuts Horrifying Poster

The world of horror anime definitely doesn't have as many entries when it comes to the likes of Shonen and comedy series that have populated the landscape, and Netflix is looking to add a new spooky series to their library as Netflix Geeked Week revealed a first look at Exception. The upcoming horror anime series will be written by Hirotaka Adachi, who has a big resume when it comes to the anime, with the character and monster designs being done by Yoshitaka Amano, one of the character designers on the video game franchise Final Fantasy.
TV SeriesGamespot

First Vikings: Valhalla Footage Released By Netflix

While we still don't have a release date, the drought of Vikings content is officially over. The series finale of History's Vikings streamed at the end of 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. However, the first footage of a prequel series, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, has been revealed during Geeked Week. The...
Behind Viral Videosnetflixjunkie.com

Netflix releases the first episode of Ridley Jones on YouTube

Netflix released the whole first episode of Ridley Jones on YouTube. Before all season arrived on the platform in July 2021 release on the streaming platform. As we all know, Netflix values diversity – and I mean that in terms of content right now. We can see a wide range of movies or series that are vastly different from one another. Netflix gives us various content ranging from action titles to reality shows, or from documentaries to comedy series. Therefore, we can say pretty much everyone can find what they’re looking for in Netflix’s wide catalog.
TV Seriestoonado.com

Wayne Brady Revealed As King Dice In THE CUPHEAD SHOW!; First Teaser For Netflix Animated Adaptation Released

As part of Geeked Week, Netflix debuted the first teaser for The Cuphead Show!, an animated series inspired by the 2017 run-and-gun side-scroller. One of the highlights of the teaser was the reveal of Wayne Brady as the voice of King Dice (the manager of Devil's Casino). In the actual teaser, King Dice welcomes the first contestent to "roll the lucky dice" but it unfortunately cuts off before we get to see anything meaninful happen.
ComicsTwinfinite

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Anime Gets New Trailer Ahead of Netflix Release

Today Sunrise released a new trailer of the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway anime. The series will debut exclusively on Netflix “soon” with no airing date or window announced for the moment. You can watch the trailer below. If you’re unfamiliar with Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, it’s the latest installment...
TV Seriesnewslanes.com

New Animated Series Of Castlevania Confirmed For Netflix

The Castlevania animated series on Netflix has been a highlight in terms of game-themed TV shows or films on the streaming platform, a mature and stylised take on the IP. However, series 4 — which has been live for a little while — was said to be the last in that run. Well, it was the last season in that run, but the same team is now working on a new series that takes in a different era and new leading characters.
Comicsepicstream.com

Edens Zero Netflix Release Date Announced

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. “The greatest space fantasy is finally an anime.”. Netflix has announced on its fourth day of Geeked Week the release date for Hiro Mashima’s Edens Zero. Set to premiere on Netflix...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Releases Trailer for Final Season of Popular Dramedy

Netflix has released a new trailer for the final season of Atypical, a popular dramedy on the streaming service. Atypical stars Kier Gilchrist as Sam, a young adult on the autism spectrum who is learning to live life more independently by taking risks on new experiences. The fourth, and final, season of the series will see Sam's journey continue to evolve, as those around him, including his parents, face changing circumstances and new situations, as well.