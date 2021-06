Bindi Irwin's baby daughter is already her twin! On June 11, the new mom shared a picture of her 2-month-old, Grace, cuddled up in a towel after bath time. Bindi compared the cute photo to one of herself around the same age, being held by her own mom, Terri Irwin. "Like mama like daughter," she captioned the Instagram post. "We both love our hoodie towels."