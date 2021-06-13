Cancel
Browns WR Jarvis Landry: Expect to be blown away by OBJ

By Camryn Justice
 7 days ago
While fans were getting their offseason Browns fix at the Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday, they were greeted with the sight of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been rehabbing his knee after tearing his left ACL during a Week 7 matchup against the Bengals last season.

Beckham has been posting workout videos to social media, showing off his progress and instilling confidence in fans that his athletic abilities are still elite—which is something his teammate and best friend Landry is excited for everyone to see.

At his softball event Saturday, Landry talked about Beckham's recovery process and what he's been able to accomplish this offseason.

"He looked amazing, I can't wait for you guys to see him. I can't wait for him to get back out there," Landry said. "He's in fantastic shape and he's ready to go."

Beckham is around six months into his rehab process, but with the way Landry described Beckham's offseason workouts, you wouldn't know the injury even occurred.

"He's already doing some things that will blow your mind away," Landry said.

Landry described one of those moments that blew his mind, which took place when the two joined quarterback Baker Mayfield and other teammates down in Austin, Texas for a workout/bonding session last week.

"He ran a post-route sticking off the same injured leg and exploding out of it and then going up, jumping off that same leg and making a catch, doing his thing that he does," Landry said while intimidating Beckham's famous one-handed grab stance. "He's even better than he was last year."

Landry said that while it's impressive to see Beckham rebound from that torn ACL so quickly, it's not surprising.

"I don't expect nothing less from Odell, that's his character and that's who he is," Landry said. "He's a guy who is always going to train hard and be prepared."

Surprising or not, Landry is excited to see Beckham continue to get better as the season approaches.

"It's going to be amazing to see as time [goes on] and the further he gets away from surgery how much better he's going to get," Landry said.

Take Beckham's return, mix in the Browns bolstered defense and add a dash of continuity from the team bringing back nearly the exact same offense and coaching staff from last year and you have yourself a recipe for success—which is what Landry said fans should expect.

"Why not? It's something people always say you should not talk about but nobody trains or nobody does what they do to not be a champion," Landry said. "That's the standard. Yeah, we haven't made it there yet but every team that sets out, 32 teams that set out at this time of year or any point, draft their teams to be a championship team. They sign free agents to be a championship team. So why not talk about it? It's real. It's sick to be humble about what everybody is chasing in the end of it."

