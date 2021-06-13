Cancel
Wisconsin State

Something Special from Wisconsin™ Releases New Line of "Boxes of Fun" for Father's Day

By State News
seehafernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces a new “Boxes of Fun” series through the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program. These curated boxes make it easy for Wisconsin consumers to give fun, unique Father’s Day gifts while supporting local Wisconsin businesses. Boxes can be purchased online through SSfWmember Christine’s Kitchens at christines-kitchens.com.

