Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch against Finland and Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest. Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when collapsing on the pitch against Finland and "was gone" before being resuscitated, Denmark's team doctor has said. Inter midfielder Eriksen was given CPR by medics in the first half of Saturday's Euro 2020 match after falling to the ground with no other player around him.