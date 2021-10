Here are five things you should know about the Canadiens-Red Wings game at the Bell Centre Saturday...Article content. The matchup: The last time these teams met was in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and things did not go well for the Canadiens. Detroit had the worst record, by far, in the NHL, but they swept the four-game season series against the Canadiens, outscoring Montreal 14-9. The Canadiens dropped a 4-1 decision to Carolina on Thursday and are the only team without a point in the standings after starting the season with five consecutive losses.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO