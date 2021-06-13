Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Mobile Photography & Art Showcase – 13 June 2021

By Post author
theappwhisperer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Never say you know the last word about any human heart”, a quotation by Henry James from the rich tapestry of a book I am currently rereading, Any Human Heart by William Boyd. Art links all around us and we need to be able to tie it altogether, to make it whole. Human expression within this weeks mobile photography and art Flickr Group Showcase, speaks to us. Worldly wise, yet perilously fragile, many of these images demonstrate the agony and ecstasy of love and life well lived. This weeks showcase is a wholly humane romance and a worthy treat for all of us. Wishing you all a beautiful Sunday, we, as a family, will be celebrating our dear son, Jovian’s 20th birthday with fun in our garden today.

theappwhisperer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Flickr#Flickr Group Showcases#Fichristian#Hollybankgallery#Klimtt#Nanajalles#Bobeddings#Janisbrandenburg#Carolannwiebe#Poppybay#Vincelurie#Joycemccluskeyiphoneart#Catherinecaddigan#Mazetman#Marian#Rubin Photography#Christineosobczak#Lyndasjohnson#Rosaliehellerphotography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
Related
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Alexandria’s Art League Showcasing New ‘Landscapes’ Exhibit

ALEXANDRIA, VA-The Art League at 105 N. Union St. is featuring a new exhibit, focusing on landscape art. “Landscape” is on view until July 3. At more than 100 pieces, it features paintings, drawings, glasswork. The styles on display are abstract and representational. Join The Art League for a virtual...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

June LoDa ArtWalk with Mobile Arts Council

Mobile Arts Council is looking forward to LoDa ArtWalk this Friday. They are celebrating Pride Month by hosting a handful of fun events on Friday night. Ben Kaiser is this month's featured artist and his inspiration comes from insects. His art dives into the beauty of the insects we see everyday.
Entertainmentloudersound.com

Hundreds of Led Zeppelin vinyl releases showcased in new art book from photographer Ross Halfin

Legendary rock photographer and record collector Ross Halfin is to publish a book documenting his incredible collection of Led Zeppelin vinyl. The 216 page Led Zeppelin Vinyl: The Essential Collection By Ross Halfin will be published by Reel Art Press in August, and is available to pre-order now, priced at £49.95. All pre-orders received before June 30 will be signed by Halfin.
New Milford, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

New Milford Silo showcasing music, art event

NEW MILFORD — On June 19, Pete Francis (of Dispatch) returns to The Silo for a special event that will feature performances by Rebecca Haviland and Whiskey Heart. In addition, visual artist friends of The Dragoncrest Collective will be showcasing their latest artwork at this event. Come see recent creations by Jesse Gestal, Alex Sanzo, and Katie Heimbold. Artwork will be available to view and purchase in the barn gallery.
Visual Artprovideocoalition.com

Chauvet: the world’s first art gallery is yours in VR

Humanity’s first masterpiece was created 36,000 years ago in Ardèche, France. A Virtual Reality free app, Chauvet: The Dawn of Art, gives you a glimpse of what is considered the world’s first art gallery. One of the titles available at the 2021 Cannes XR, part of the XR3 event that...
Elk Grove Citizen

Art Tour showcases local artists in EG

Nearly 20 local artists set up displays of their work at locations around the city on June 12 for the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center’s Art Tour. It was the second year that the arts center’s location on Elk Grove-Florin Road has served as a stop, allowing the participants to erect booths in the parking lot.
Designpreviewsworld.com

Get Graphic: The Art (And Design) of Mikel Navarro

Hailing from Madrid, graphic designer and art director Mikel Navarro found a way to make an impact on "cultura pop" that is unique. A fan of the art deco era, Mikel has been taking to social media and remixing contemporary comic book covers and logos in the deco style. The end result is mesmerizing and eye-catching. If you ever wondered what Saul Bass' art would look like on an Image, DC, or Marvel comic then see for yourself...
culturemap.com

Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents "Photography Is Art"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Has photography always been considered art? Though widely accepted today as a medium in its own right, art museums have not always embraced photography. In fact, it wasn’t until the late 1970s and early 1980s that many museums began actively collecting and displaying photographs.
West Long Branch, NJmonmouth.edu

Student Animation Showcase 2021 Debuts June 25

“Indemnity.exe,” a short animation film created by Monmouth University graduating seniors, is included in this year’s Student Animation Showcase, an initiative from the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA)-Hollywood Animation Educators Forum, started last year to give animation students a platform to show their work in lieu of live screenings due to the pandemic. The 2021 ASIFA-Hollywood showcase is set to premiere Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m.
Designdesignshack.net

Design Trend: Abstract Art Compositions

When you don’t know what to use to illustrate a design, the answer might be abstract art. It’s a growing design trend that – when done well – uses interesting shapes, colors, and combinations to create something that means almost nothing but is visually interesting. There’s no wonder that designers...
Salina, KSSalina Journal

Photography exhibit opening at Salina Art Center

A new photography exhibit is opening at the Salina Art Center this week, with a reception on Friday night. "GLOSSY • BRIGHT • COLORFUL" by Geroge Jerkovich opens Wednesday in the South Gallery at the art center, 242 S. Santa Fe Ave. Admission to the center is free with summer...
Beach Haven, NJthesandpaper.net

Art Notes June 9

The Pine Shores Art Association’s “Red Show” is online through June. Artists were tasked with adding red to their work. See dozens of paintings by this dedicated group of artists who have supported each other with friendship, encouragement and opportunities during the COVID pandemic. Art Classes: Pine Shores continues its...
Santa Clarita, CAscvnews.com

City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two events with an emphasis on art and is seeking artists for three new future exhibitions. New Heights Artist Development Series Concept to Stage: The Playwright’s Process. Offered by the City of Santa Clarita, the New Heights Artist Development Series is a sequence...