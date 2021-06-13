Mobile Photography & Art Showcase – 13 June 2021

“Never say you know the last word about any human heart”, a quotation by Henry James from the rich tapestry of a book I am currently rereading, Any Human Heart by William Boyd. Art links all around us and we need to be able to tie it altogether, to make it whole. Human expression within this weeks mobile photography and art Flickr Group Showcase, speaks to us. Worldly wise, yet perilously fragile, many of these images demonstrate the agony and ecstasy of love and life well lived. This weeks showcase is a wholly humane romance and a worthy treat for all of us. Wishing you all a beautiful Sunday, we, as a family, will be celebrating our dear son, Jovian’s 20th birthday with fun in our garden today.