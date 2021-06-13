Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Letter: City Foundry deserves support, could spark momentum

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Tishaura Jones and Alderman Tina Pihl are correct to refocus priorities for St. Louis’ tax-increment financing and tax exemptions given to developers (“There’s more than one way to negotiate tax incentives for St. Louis developers,” June 5 editorial). City Foundry’s successful redevelopment is now in its late stages after stalling. It is too important to jeopardize by pressuring its developer now to divert 10% of the committed $17 million in tax supports to north St. Louis affordable housing.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Tax Exemptions#Landmarks#City Foundry#Union Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Eden, NCNBC News

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

EDEN, N.C. — The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that Isiah Crawford,...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...