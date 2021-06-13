Letter: City Foundry deserves support, could spark momentum

Mayor Tishaura Jones and Alderman Tina Pihl are correct to refocus priorities for St. Louis’ tax-increment financing and tax exemptions given to developers (“There’s more than one way to negotiate tax incentives for St. Louis developers,” June 5 editorial). City Foundry’s successful redevelopment is now in its late stages after stalling. It is too important to jeopardize by pressuring its developer now to divert 10% of the committed $17 million in tax supports to north St. Louis affordable housing.