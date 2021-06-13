Cancel
Basketball

The Best of Rob Maaddi 6-13-2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob opens the show asking if it’s time for Joe Girardi to make a change at closer after 2 straight blown saves by Hector Neris. Sixers’ insider Paul Hudrick joins the show to preview Sixers/Hawks Game 4.

The Best Of The Mike Missanelli Show 6-8-2021

Mike opens the show talking about Game 2 of Sixers hawks, and why he still isn’t worried about the series (00:00-13:41). Brad Ingelsby, creator of Mare Of Eastown, joins Mike to talk about his show, it being based in Philly, and more (13:41-END).
The Best of Tyrone Johnson 6-12-2021

Tyrone talks about why the Sixers are just better than the Hawks and fans should stop doubting the team, gets into Embiid’s dominance, and argues that the 80’s are the worst decade of music.
The Best of Hunter Brody 6-13-2021

Brodes comes on the Fanatic today to discuss the Sixers and how they will fill the hole in the starting rotation with Danny Green suffering a right calf strain and expected to be out for two to three weeks.
Best of Andrew Salciunas and Jamie Lynch 6-13-2021

Andrew and Jamie get into the Sixers, Trae Young’s lack of honor, Embiid’s dominance, and later do the Weekend News Dump with stories ranging from angry Only Fans users, a really sad boxing match, and some very NFSW Sexts being sent from an Old Women in public. 44:17 Download 38...
The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 6-15-2021

It is not a good morning, we get that. Anthony starts the day breaking down the Sixers’ loss to the Hawks, but wants to reassure everybody, that now is not the time to hop off the bandwagon, nor is this the time to start bringing pitchforks (0:00-20:13) Time’s yours to vent about this Sixers series, but the last thing Anthony wants to hear is overreaction. We are not going overboard today! (20:13-END)
Joey Lucchesi Throws 5 1/3 Scoreless Innings in Loss to Nats

After struggling in the beginning of his Mets career, Joey Lucchesi has turned his season around. After allowing four runs in just 1 2/3 innings on May 15 in Tampa Bay, Lucchesi did not allow more than one run in any of his next four outings. Joey Fuego looked to stay hot on Friday night in Washington D.C.
Paul Goldschmidt's RBI ground out

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, former New York Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins reveals a lot about how MLB pitchers use sticky substances like Spider Tack, why problems with the actual baseball brought the players down this road, and why it became a bigger problem as pitchers took advantage of the lack of enforcement to push the boundaries on the field. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast!
Boston

Josh Taylor, Alex Verdugo, and how the Red Sox keep making the ridiculous routine

Conventional wisdom often doesn't seem to matter with these 2021 Red Sox. Twice in Atlanta, the Red Sox blew significant leads. On Tuesday, they were up 4-0 six batters in, and 7-4 after five innings, only to end up tied going into the eighth. On Wednesday, it was 2-0 after six batters, then 4-1 and 6-3 before the hosts went ahead in the sixth.
Connelly’s Top Ten – Tony C / Red Sox defense / Archie Bunker

1. Rafael Devers versus Tony C’s first four years. 2. Tony Eason in the 1985 AFC Championship season: 56% completion / 11 TD to 17 INT. 3. In ten seasons – Kyrie Irving has been available to his team for their last game of the season only five times (thank God Brooklyn lost – so much for super teams)
FanSided

Even Joel Embiid threw Ben Simmons under the bus after Game 7 loss

Ben Simmons’ fell short in Game 7, so much so that even Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid called him out in the postgame press conference. It’s tough to see Simmons surviving this offseason in Philadelphia, honestly. The LSU product and former No. 1 overall pick scored just five points, and failed to be aggressive when his teammates needed him most.
The Spun

NBA Announces Hawks Player Is Suspended For Game 7

When the Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they’ll be without one notable member of the team. On Sunday, the NBA announced that Hawks center Bruno Fernando has been suspended for the game. The suspension is a result of him leaving the Hawks bench during an on-court altercation.