Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

Manager Tony La Russa inserted Brian Goodwin in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for his Chicago White Sox debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “I saw Brian with (the Los Angeles) Angels, and he fits,” La Russa said before the game. “He has good speed. Timmy (Anderson) gets on, he can hit the hole or hit to all fields.” Anderson indeed did get on, beginning the game with a ...