MLB

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

 7 days ago

White sox fourth. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep left field. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Yoan Moncada scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Adam Eaton flies out to shallow left field to Niko Goodrum. Adam Engel flies out to deep center field to Daz Cameron. 1 run, 2 hits,...

Chicago Tribune

Brian Goodwin is the latest player to step up for the Chicago White Sox — hitting a home run and driving in 5 in a 15-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers

Manager Tony La Russa inserted Brian Goodwin in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for his Chicago White Sox debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “I saw Brian with (the Los Angeles) Angels, and he fits,” La Russa said before the game. “He has good speed. Timmy (Anderson) gets on, he can hit the hole or hit to all fields.” Anderson indeed did get on, beginning the game with a ...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel batting second in White Sox's Saturday lineup against Astros

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will patrol center field after Brian Goodwin was benched against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Engel to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Astros

1-Run Games: 5-7 AL Batting Average: .275. Team BA Leader: Michael Brantley (.342) Home Run Leader: Jose Altuve (16) Luis Garcia takes the hill tonight for the Astros. He’s 5-1 in his last seven games, lasting a total of 38 2⁄3 innings, allowing 30 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), 11 walks, 44 strikeouts, and five home runs. Garcia has never faced the Chicago White Sox, having only made appearances for the Astros in 2020, when teams were playing in regions. Garcia throws five pitches: 4-seam fastball (46.7%), cutter (21.1%), slider (14.7%), change (9.1%), and curve (8.4%). Average speed on his 4-seam is 93.1 mph, with his cutter coming in as his second-fastest pitch at 85.8 MPH.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros 6/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will play Game 2 of their 4-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Houston, TX, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The White Sox are coming into this game following a loss to the Astros during the series opener. Dylan Cease gave up six earned on four hits in 3.1 innings and Chicago could only find 4 hits in the eventual 10-2 defeat. The team, however, remains 1st place at 43-26 in the AL Central Division.
MLBKansas City Star

Astros play White Sox, look to build on Urquidy’s solid outing

Chicago White Sox (43-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA, .83 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Astros, 6/19/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The White Sox-Astros series continues on Saturday night when Lance Lynn opposes Framber Valdez in the pitching matchup. Will Chicago pull off the upset or is there a better play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 925 Chicago White Sox (+110) at 926 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 8. 7:15 p.m. ET,...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitless with error in return

Moncada went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 10-2 loss to the Astros. Moncada was back on the field after a sinus infection shelved him for three games. He had an errant throw on a first-inning grounder -- a potential double-play ball -- that contributed to Houston's three-run first inning.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: La Russa keeps battered White Sox on postseason track

The injuries just keep coming for Tony La Russa’s Chicago White Sox. And yet somehow, some way he is keeping them atop the American League Central this season. The trouble started in spring training when Eloy Jimenez suffered a torn pectoral muscle while climbing an outfield wall in pursuit of a fly ball.
MLBallfans.co

White Sox Legend A.J. Pierzynski Sees Some 2005 in 2021 Rotation

HOUSTON — There aren’t many folks more qualified to make comparisons to the 2005 pitching staff. A.J. Pierzynski was behind the plate when a dominant collection of starting pitchers powered the Chicago White Sox to a World Series title 16 years ago. Fast forward to the present, and another White...
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Yordan Alvarez's RBI double gives Astros walk-off win over White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — After slugging their way to their last four wins, the Houston Astros found a different way to extend their winning streak Friday night. Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit and Houston's only extra-base hit, lifting the Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Astros 2, White Sox 1

In a competitive game tonight, the Houston Astros notched a bases-loaded, RBI walk in the fifth and a walk-off double in the ninth to slight the Chicago White Sox by a 2-1 score. In another playoff-like series, the two clubs were sizing each other up in June in preparation for October. I’m itching for Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert to return.
MLBESPN

Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON --  In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBI, Carlos Correa homered...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Astros 2, White Sox 1: 10th inning never arrives

The White Sox are now 3-5 in games that were tied entering the ninth inning, and in the last four of those, the White Sox’s best reliever has been absent when the stakes were the highest. Instead of turning to Liam Hendriks on two days’ rest to get the game...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Deadline Additions? Trust the Pro Scouts

During Rick Hahn’s tenure as general manager of the White Sox, the pro scouting department has been rightly questioned, as bad money was too often spent and mistakes were all too familiar. While changes to that department have occurred, they’re tough to quantify currently. Former director of amateur scouting Nick...