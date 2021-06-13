Babylon's Fall resurfaces as a four-player live-service dungeon-crawler that's also coming to PS5

After a new dungeon crawler gameplay experience for 2021? You’re in luck as we have listed down a few games that we think you should keep tabs on. In this list, we have some great dungeon-crawling video games that are either out now, in early access, or anticipated by fans hoping to see the title make some kind of a launch within the 2021 calendar year. We don’t have these games ranked in any particular order as most of these titles have yet to make it out into the market. With all that said, here are a few new dungeon crawlers to get excited about in 2021.