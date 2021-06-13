Cancel
Video Games

Babylon's Fall resurfaces as a four-player live-service dungeon-crawler that's also coming to PS5

By Austin Wood
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Platinum Games is bringing four-player live-service dungeon-crawler Babylon's Fall to PS5 as well as PS4 and PC. We haven't seen much of Babylon's Fall since its reveal at E3 2018, so it's only fitting that the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase brought us a long-awaited update. Previously, Platinum's next game was broadly positioned as a high fantasy hack-and-slash title, but we now know that Babylon's Fall is a true-blue dungeon-crawler that can be played solo or with up to three friends. The updated pitch is still fairly straightforward though: choose a character, slap on their Gideon Coffin, and customize your fighting style as you ascend the tower of Babylon while looting everything that isn't nailed down.

