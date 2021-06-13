Cancel
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trailer and 2022 release window revealed

By Connor Sheridan
 7 days ago
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new spinoff to the original Final Fantasy, currently in the works by the team behind Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The new project from Team Ninja was revealed as the big conclusion for Square Enix's E3 2021 event, and it stars a trio of heroes who are on a mission to destroy Chaos - or as he used to be known, the knight Garland. The Stranger of Paradise reveal trailer shows off the kind of fast-paced combat you'd expect from Team Ninja, with our heroes wielding a variety of weapons to tear through legions of monsters and generally make a mess of the Shrine of Chaos.

