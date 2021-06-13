Cancel
Kyle Schwarber drives in more runs in Nationals' win than Giants score all series

By Susan Slusser
San Francisco Chronicle
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — With the Giants rolling into June, a two-city trip to face last-place teams looked like a spot to pad the team’s major-league-best record. San Francisco’s offense went quiet much of the trip, though, leaving the pitching and defense to eke out two wins at Washington. But on Sunday, that formula failed. Johnny Cueto allowed five runs and made one of the team’s two errors as the Nationals won 5-0. Kyle Schwarber outdid San Francisco’s entire output for the series by himself Sunday, driving in four runs.

www.sfchronicle.com
