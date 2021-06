The mind-bending action-adventure game, Control can now be claimed for free via the Epic Games Store. Here’s how you can get your hands on this hit supernatural title. Remedy Entertainment has teamed up with Epic Games and is giving players the chance to grab Control for free. The game sees players take on the role of protagonist Jesse Faden – a woman with powerful psychokinetic powers. During the course of the game, you’ll discover clues behind the strange disappearance of your brother and the supernatural powers at play in the game’s world.