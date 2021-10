As the Brooklyn Nets face the specter of playing home games without Kyrie Irving this season, a more common question has also emerged: If the Nets do indeed have Irving for only half of their games, how will they use him in those games to both maximize his talents and minimize the disruption to the team when he is out? That is a storyline that will play out throughout 2021-22, but to start the season, an interesting compromise has emerged: using Irving as a sixth man. Nets coach Steve Nash called it a possibility on Sunday.

