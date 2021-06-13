Cancel
Summit County, CO

Ask Eartha: Getting around with the climate in mind

By Dominique Giroux Ask Eartha
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Eartha, my goal this year is to reduce my carbon footprint by driving less, but it’s not always easy. What tips do you have?. The level of convenience that cars provide can deter us from considering other transportation options. If you have access to a personal vehicle, your brain is probably on autopilot to just grab your keys and go when heading out the door. However, there are many ways we can reduce how often we use our cars, which helps to not only reduce carbon emissions but also traffic congestion.

