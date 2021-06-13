Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lycoming, Tioga counties for June 13

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 345 PM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 345 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blossburg to near Ralston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Blossburg, Covington, Arnot, Ralston and Ogdensburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.